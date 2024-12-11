This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, December 12, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This will be a good day for both work and personal matters. You are facing an excellent astrological moment and you must take advantage of it, take initiatives, fight for your dreams and, in general, display great activity. Today you will be lucky in matters related to money or material goods.

Taurus

The Moon will transit through this sign throughout the day today and will bring you luck in material matters and also joy in personal matters. It will also give you a shine or a special influence in your romantic and family relationships. Everything indicates that you are facing a happy day, or one rich in very pleasant events.

Gemini

You are facing one of the best days of the week, especially to take initiatives, both work and personal, and also to travel or socialize. It’s also going to be a day of many surprises, but the vast majority for the better, even if you don’t think so. Right decisions at work.

Cancer

A more favorable transit of the Moon will make you feel better today and approach issues with more self-confidence and with greater success, both in work and material matters and in the universe of feelings, where you will also have some unexpected joy. Fears or dangers that will finally go away.

Leo

Thanks to the influence of the Moon, today you will have an important and positive day at work, the moment when your efforts bear fruit or some dreams come true. Great activity and hustle, but, at the same time, you will also find great satisfaction. Everything tends to turn out the way you want or expect.

Virgo

After a few days of abundant tensions, the planets will again begin to influence you in a more favorable way, and because of this the tensions will be less, although the effectiveness of your efforts will increase, and you are also more likely to prevail over your competitors or enemies. . Recognitions you don’t expect.

Pound

After several days marked by the predominance of action, work and struggle, however, today you can have a day somewhat more predisposed to joys and satisfactions, mainly in work and other worldly matters, but also in your intimate life, which is going to bring you some unusually pleasant surprises.

Scorpio

Today the beneficial influence of Uranus is going to bring you a radical change for the better, in the face of an unexpected problem that threatened to cause you great damage, whether at work or your finances. However, almost providentially, you will find unexpected help that will turn the situation around and finally triumph.

Sagittarius

This can be a very lucky day for business, investments, speculation and all matters related to money, it cannot even be ruled out that you will receive a significant amount of money that you did not expect, or that you were expecting, but it will finally arrive today and in a somewhat unexpected way.

Capricorn

The stars tell you that you are in a particularly positive moment in everything related to work and other material matters, where in addition to achieving success and achievements, you also have greater support than other times. Today you can have a particularly fruitful or brilliant day in these areas.

Aquarium

Be cautious when getting into businesses, partnerships, investments and any other matter that has a clear relationship with money, or in which you have to make an important contribution. It is very possible that things will not go well, or if they do go well, it will be with much greater sacrifice and time than you had imagined.

Pisces

Don’t let your guard down or trust yourself, you enjoy small good moments, although in general you are going through a much bigger and more difficult one, marked by a slow and hard transit of Saturn. And this is something that events are going to make you see today, through bad news or painful adversity.