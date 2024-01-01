Conchi Raja and Sebastián Navarro-Soto sat down to dinner on New Year's Eve with the family, at their house in Mazarrón, with the certainty that their daughter María could arrive at any moment and, indeed, she did. “I hardly drank wine because of what could happen,” Sebastián joked this morning, already with Maria in her mother's arms in a room at the Santa Lucía Hospital.

As soon as the grapes were finished, Conchi felt that the moment was coming, so they headed to Cartagena. «Everything went very fast and very well. “María has arrived in good health and we are all very happy,” summarized Sebastián, a Vocational Training teacher. Conchi, an administrator at the Murcian Health Service, was recovering next to her. At home, with his grandparents, his first child, Sebastián, is waiting for them, “a very sociable boy who will be delighted with his sister.”

María was born at 3:40 a.m. in Santa Lucía, weighing 3,180 kilos. But for four minutes she is not the first child of the year in the Region of Murcia. That 'title' goes to Pedro, who was born at 3:36 a.m. and weighed 3 kilos. His parents were resting on the first morning of the year after a long night.

Bryan Quezada and Marcia Aliaga with little Mateo, the second baby born in La Arrixaca in 2024.



Vicente Vicens / AGM





The second child born in the New Year in La Arrixaca is Mateo. He came into the world at 9:38 in the morning, after a restless night that his parents spent going back and forth to the hospital. The mother, Marcia Aliaga, began “with pain around 6 in the morning, on the 31st, and around eight-thirty in the afternoon we went to the hospital. They told us that she hadn't started dilating yet and that we could go home. So we ate the grapes and, with the last bell, the water broke,” said the father, Bryan Quezada, who runs a bar in the Carmen neighborhood, in Murcia.

The birth was prolonged, but “everything went well,” Bryan congratulated himself as his son spent his first hours of life attached to his mother, as marked by the 'skin to skin' protocol of La Arrixaca. Waiting for little Mateo at home is his two-and-a-half-year-old sister Victoria, and the rest of the family.