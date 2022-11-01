gastrohistories
The “nun’s sighs” became popular as a sweet for All Saints thanks to the drama of Don Juan and Doña Inés
‘Don Juan Tenorio’ returns on time to his appointment with Todos los Santos. This week this play will be performed on hundreds of stages throughout Spain, from the historic neighborhood of Vegueta in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to the Municipal Archaeological Museum of Cartagena, passing through Alicante (in the cloister of the co-cathedral of San Nicolás)
#dessert #Zorrilla #Tenorio #fashionable
