The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a smartphone Google Pixel 7 8 + 128GB. The discount reported is around € 22. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone it is 649 €. The current price is the lowest since the release, but it is obviously a small discount for those who do not want to wait for real price drops. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 offers an adaptive battery that lasts up to 24 hours. The smartphone measures 19.55 x 7.32 x 0.87 cm and weighs 195.5 grams. It mounts 8GB RAM and 128GB storage memory. The screen measures 6.3 inches.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Google Pixel 7 8 + 128GB

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.