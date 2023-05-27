And in His channel on Telegram, wrote Medvedev: Now is the time to say how Ukraine will disappear? As well as a survey of the risk of renewed conflict in Europe and the world.

Medvedev said: “Ukraine’s disappearance will depend on the path that the process of disintegration of this dying state as a result of this military conflict will follow,” referring to two paths: the first is the path of relatively slow erosion of the Ukrainian state with the gradual loss of what remains of state sovereignty, or the path of immediate collapse with the annihilation of all manifestations of the state. .”

He added, “After this collapse, there are three likely scenarios.”

As for the first scenario, Medvedev said: “The western regions of Ukraine will be subject to the control of a number of European Union countries, with their subsequent annexation. At the same time, there will remain a “neutral” Ukrainian region, confined between the regions that Russia has controlled and those that have come under the sovereignty of Russia. A number of European countries… That region will become the “new Ukraine” that will be announced expressed its desire to join the European Union and NATO, which would lead to a resurgence of conflict with Russia with the risk of spilling over into a full-fledged third world war.

The Russian official put forward a second scenario, which is the disappearance of Ukraine after the end of the military operations by dividing it between Russia and a number of European Union countries.

Medvedev said: “After the division of Ukraine between Russia and European countries, a Ukrainian government in exile will be formed in one of the European countries. The conflict will end with reasonable guarantees that the war will not resume in the near future, but with the survival of the terrorist activity of the Ukrainian Nazis, who will disperse in the countries of the European Union that annexed lands.” From western Ukraine.

He pointed out that in this case, the risk of resuming a full-fledged conflict or escalating it into a third world war in this case could be considered “moderate”.

Regarding the last scenario, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council proposed a scenario similar to the first scenario, but with the declaration of the “new Ukraine” regions their right to self-determination and eventually joining the Russian Federation, thus ending the conflict with sufficient guarantees and not recurring in the long term.

Medvedev concluded by saying: “There are simply no other options. This is obvious to everyone, even if the West does not like it.” Adding:We may be temporarily satisfied with the second scenario, but we need the third.”