Alessia and Jimmy confessed that they are in love with Diego in “There is room at the bottom”! The youngsters had been locked in an elevator along with Joel and were nearly the victims of a serious accident. However, they managed to be rescued after several hours of suspense and, when they returned to Las Nuevas Lomas, chef Montalbán asked for an explanation to find out why they were both locked in the same place in one of Francesca’s buildings.

Charo’s son tried to lie to save the situation, but his girlfriend, tired of living their romance in secret, confessed the truth to his father. “Jimmy and I love each other,” she said in front of all the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalban. At first, Diego thought it was a joke, but when he understood that it was true, he exploded against everyone and wanted to hit the young man.

How did Diego react when he found out that Jimmy and Alessia are in love?

Although at first he thought it was all a joke, Diego realized that Alessia and Jimmy really had a relationship. At this time, the chef lost control and pounced on the young man. However, the Gonzales defended him and prevented the terrible halt from happening.

#quotAFHSquot #Alessia #Jimmy #break #silence #Diego #finds #love