Thousands of people still remember the 1993 movie, The Demolisher. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock and Wesley snipes, the tape transported us to the year 2032.

This film has one of the biggest mysteries in cinema: the use of the three snails in the bathroom. All three objects are first seen by John spartan (Sylvester Stallone), who didn’t know how to use them.

These three shells are the replacement for toilet paper, and despite hundreds of theories about their use for decades, the film never canonically answer what they actually do. the three snails.

For this reason, Sandra Bullock dared to answer the mystery after 20 years. The actress took advantage of an interview with MTV News in 2013 to talk about the curious snails.

“Well, think of a laundry room, right? There are several processes. You have number one, you have number two, and then cleaning. You can also use them as small maracas. Look, it is a musical instrument, and it is an element of hygiene! ” Bullock.

The three snails seen in The Demolisher. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Although the answer does not clearly explain its use, it is believed that the use of seashells are used individually and not together as believed.

In addition, only one of them would be used for cleaning, while the remaining two are for urination and defecation. About the use as musical instruments, it is believed that it was a joke of the actress.

The use of the three snails was never confusing for her, since she indicated that from the first time she met them, she assumed how they were used. “It was obvious,” he joked Bullock. “It was obvious to me when I read it.”