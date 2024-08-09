This is a truly golden year for Fallout fans. There have been no new games, but the TV series has been launched, to great success, and some very substantial mods have been published, like the recent Fallout: London or this Fallout Vault 13 . Of the latter, in reality, it is only demo available but it’s still a very interesting project, given that it’s the remake of the first chapter of the series.

An awaited demo

We talked about Fallout Vault 13 just yesterday. The latest news was about the demo’s arrival, but on a date yet to be determined, although very close. Well, it was REALLY close, since it was published about 24 hours later. The development team, Fallout Vault 13 Development Team, specified that the demo is “an early access preview to gather player feedback“.

“In the demo,” they explained, “you’ll be able to explore a full version of The Inyo, the first of five open-world zones that will be featured in the final version of the mod. You’ll be able to begin your Fallout journey, revisiting several locations from the original game (Vault 13, Vault 15, Shady Sands, Khan Base), and exploring everything in between.”

The demo has some shortcomings, such as the dubbingbut it will all be fixed as development progresses. There is also a known bug that can cause the character to disappear in the editor. Just follow the instructions provided by the modders to fix it.

One of the places recreated in 3D

For Download Fallout Vault 13 Demo you just have to go up NexusMods. As with Fallout: London, you must be on Fallout 4 version 1.10.163, which is prior to the current-gen update. To downgrade, you can use the tools “Simple Fallout 4 Downgrader” or “Fallout 4 Downgrader“. You also have to delete Creation Club contentas well as installing the inevitable Fallout 4 Script Extender (F4SE).

Needless to say, Fallout Vault 13 is only compatible with the PC version of Fallout 4.