Bentley Motors has announced funding for a major environmental initiative off the California coast led by SeaTrees, a founding partner of the Bentley Environmental Foundation. The project will help restore and monitor kelp forests at three key sites and reintroduce Sunflower Stars to help save California’s declining kelp forests. The project was unveiled at a beachside dinner for Bentley customers at Monterey Car Week in California.

The event at Monterey Car Week

The event was hosted by the Bentley Environmental Foundation, established last year as part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy as a long-term commitment to supporting important global sustainability efforts. In California, more than 90 percent of kelp has been lost due to climate change, a trend exacerbated by the disappearance of sunflower stars and the proliferation of purple sea urchins. An innovative element of the project will be growing sunflower stars in the lab. These invertebrates are a natural predator of sea urchins and, when released into the sea, will help regulate their populations and maintain a balanced food web. Kelp is critical to climate change, absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and ocean and providing habitat for hundreds of marine creatures. The large brown kelp also helps protect coastal communities and provides cultural and recreational value.

Bentley’s commitment to the environment

The Foundation’s project will support SeaTrees in partnership with Reef Check California and the Sunflower Star Laboratory. Their marine ecosystem projects create the right conditions for kelp to grow and support research into kelp forest restoration. SeaTrees will also promote the work of both organizations to a wider audience, encouraging the public to take on similar important new initiatives. The California project is just the latest step in Bentley’s sustainability journey toward a zero-carbon future. The Bentley Environmental Foundation already works with the California-based nonprofit Sustainable Surf, the organization behind SeaTrees, to help restore the health of our oceans. In Kenya, they have planted one million mangrove trees, and in Portugal and Spain, they have begun seagrass and kelp restoration projects.