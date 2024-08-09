No answer for days then the discovery. The truth about the girl’s condition was even more terrifying than any other concern.

There are stories that are so shocking that it is hard to believe them. Sometimes, it is difficult to understand how such a sad and lonely fate could have happened, throwing even the most distracted of readers into despair. And this, probably, could be one of those stories. We are also talking about a girl, a young victimand this is perhaps what hurts even more.

A 29-year-old woman was found lifeless in her apartment in Genoa. The discovery about her body is incredible and it hurts to read about it. It was her sister who raised the alarm, worried about the fact that she had not been able to contact her by phone for days.

The Genoa police officers intervened at the site where the girl was found and started the investigation. investigations. No obvious signs of violence were found on the girl’s body. To be more certain, an autopsy was ordered to precisely determine the causes of death.

According to the ‘Secolo XIX’, the body was in a state of decomposition advanced, “almost mummified”. One of the first hypotheses is that death may have occurred due to an overdose. The young woman had faced drug addiction problems in the past, and this end could tell of a serious problem but, above all, a lot of loneliness. These hypotheses also emerge thanks to what was reported by neighbors.

It should be emphasized, however, that no traces have been found traces of drugs in the apartment. Some acquaintances have reported that the 29-year-old had recently been hanging out with “disreputable company,” as reported by the Genoese newspaper. It cannot be ruled out that she may have been in the company of someone who, seeing her feeling unwell, disappeared, taking everything with him. There are many doubts, and many answers will only be available after the autopsy results.