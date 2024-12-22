The Delia de Utrera Stationery Store, run by the Muñoz Alé family, has once again been the protagonist of the Christmas 2024 draw by selling part of the number 11840, awarded with 500,000 euros for the series and 50,000 euros for the tenth. This receiving point, located in the heart of the town, has once again demonstrated its ability to spread luck, being in charge of brightening the morning of December 22 to many of its clients. The award was announced at 9:49 a.m., confirming the stationery store’s tradition as a bastion of good news in the community.

As explained Utrera up to datethe history of Delia Stationery is not based solely on luck; It is the result of meticulous dedication and hard work over the months. Since the summer, the Muñoz Alé family has been committed to carefully selecting the numbers that they will offer to Utrerans and visitors, ensuring that each client has the opportunity to play with the numbers they have dreamed of. This effort has made this point of sale the most prominent in Utrera and the ninth in Andalusia, which reflects the trust that the community has in them.

The number 11840 has been the awarded with the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw. This prize, endowed with 500,000 euros for the series, is one of the most anticipated after “El Gordo” and the second prize, distributing luck among the holders of the tenth winners on this day of Sunday, December 22.

The third prize with 11840 has fallen in Catarroja, one of the municipalities most affected by DANA. The lucky ones who have this number get 500,000 euros for the series, or what is the same, 50,000 euros per tenth.

The number 37876 has been graced with the first fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw. This prize, worth 60,000 euros for the series, is distributed among the winning tenths, which means that the lucky owners of this number will receive 6,000 euros per tenth.

The number has fallen municipality of Sort, which belongs to Lleida, Catalonia. Its name means “luck” in Catalan, it is famous for its many prizes and is a place of pilgrimage for many buyers of tenths.