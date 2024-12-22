Four people have died when a car crashed this Sunday. medical helicopter against a hospital in Mugla, a province on the western coast of TürkiyeThe Turkish authorities have reported.

The aircraft, a helicopter converted as an ambulance, crashed into the Mugla university hospital moments after taking off and fell to the ground in a nearby field, the Turkish Ministry of Health indicated on the X network.

in the accident they died the two pilots, a doctor and a health worker, the message states.

The governor of Mugla province, Idris Akbiyik, said in statements to the Turkish agency Anadolu that the helicopter crashed into the fourth floor of the hospitalwithout causing more than external damage to the building.

“The causes are being investigated“said Akbiyik, recalling that at that time, moments after 10:00 local time (7:00 GMT) there was “dense fog.”

According to the first information, the helicopter had planned move to the province neighboring Antalya, the official added.