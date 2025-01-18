The Congress of Deputies has awarded subsidiaries of the Visalia and Ham groups their new annual contracts for the supply of electricity and natural gas, with a total amount of 2.26 million euros.

According to the award announcement, collected by Europa Press, Congress has thus decided to resolve the three-lot competition that it called last October. Each of the contracts awarded is for one year with the possibility of being extended for another year.

In all three cases, the Lower House has opted for the cheapest offer and has managed to reduce the bill by 1.4 million euros compared to the award of the contracts it made at the end of 2023.

The Visalia subsidiary based in Zaragoza Syder Comercializadora has been awarded the high and low voltage electricity contracts. In the case of high voltage, the tender has been closed for just over two million euros, while in low voltage the figure stands at 17,717 euros.

Regarding the gas contract, the winner was Liquid Natural Gaz, a subsidiary of Ham, for an amount of 224,046.53 euros. Since 2023, the gas contract was in the hands of Totalenergies, as was the high voltage contract, while the low voltage contract was until now held by Blubat Pulsar.