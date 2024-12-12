Although the Extraordinary Christmas Raffle is one of the most traditional, the one with the most participation, the truth is that every year doubts arise regarding the purchase of tickets, their elements, the collection and the number of prizes or the numbers participating in the draw. In fact, this last point has a nuance that causes a lot of confusion: the series.

There are many people who doubt the number of tenths there are, since these are divided not only by tenths with different numbers, they are also grouped into bills, each of which has a specific number of tenths, classified, in turn, into different series.

What are the Christmas Lottery series?

First of all, to understand how the tenths that are put up for sale are distributed, you have to be clear about what the series are. “Each of the successions of National Lottery tickets is called a series. who participates in a raffle”, indicate from State Lotteries and Betting.

Thus, you also have to know that a bill is the “set of ten tenths of the same number of the National Lottery belonging to the same series”. In turn, the tenth is defined as “the traditional form of the National Lottery game with which participation in the game is accredited and which is marketed in the administrations”, they add from the dictionary of Lottery terms.

How many series are there?

Every year, during the summer months, the Christmas Lottery tickets are put on sale, at which time Loterías y Apuestas del Estado indicates the number of series that will be put into circulation. In this year 2024, The draw has a total of 193 serieseight more than last year, each of which has a total of 100,000 tenths.

Explanation of lottery series

With this data, you can now know what a series is and how many series there are. However, it can still be confusing to know how many tenths of the same number correspond to a series. Specifically, a total of 193 series have been issued, each of which has 100,000 issues, which means that There are 193 million tenths for sale. But how many tenths are there of each number?

The same Christmas lottery number 2024 has 193 series, distributed in bills of 10 tenths each. These 10 tenths that make up a bill have the same number and the same series.

To give an example, this means that there is a bill with the number 74322, which has 10 tenths of the series 1. Likewise, there is another bill with the same number 74322 that has another 10 tenths of the series 2while there is another bill of the number 74322 that has another 10 tenths of the series 3 and so on until reaching series 193 of that same number. If you do a quick count, there are a total of 1,930 tenths of the number 74322. This procedure is carried out with each of the numbers that participate.

As you can see, 1,930 tenths of each of the numbers are on sale. If this figure is multiplied by the total number of numbers participating in the draw (100,000), it can be verified that there is a total of 193 million tenths for sale for this giveaway.

In this way, the numbers on the tenths issued in the 2024 Christmas Lottery they would be the following:

Numbers participating: 100,000

Tenths for sale: 193,000,000

Banknotes issued: 19,300,000

Tenths of each bill: 10

Series broadcast: 193

Tenths of each number: 1,930