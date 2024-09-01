The 499Ps can reopen everything

The #51 and #83 in the front row, the #50 in the third, the distant opponents: the Ferrari 499P can fill up today in the 6 hours COTA – starting at 20:00 Italian time, 13:00 local time – and reopen the world championship discussions in the WEC after the disappointment of Interlagos. Below are the words of the managers Antonello Coletta (team principal to use a term borrowed from F1) and Ferdinando Cannizzo (technical director).

Antonello Coletta: “We are very happy with this great result: an all-Ferrari front row in a very important race for the championship. Giovinazzi did an extraordinary lap in Hyperpole, but Kubica also did an incredible job, without taking anything away from Fuoco who was unable to give his best in all sectors. We are confident ahead of tomorrow’s 6 Hours also because we have shown throughout the weekend that we can be competitive. In the race we hope to be able to maintain a good pace especially in the hottest hours and to express ourselves at our best as a team”.

Ferdinand Cannizzo: “Today’s result repays all the work done after the Interlagos race with the aim of seeing our Ferraris back on the front row. Congratulations to the drivers and the entire team who have done a job that has been attentive to every detail: it was not easy to beat our opponents who, as we have also seen in light of the close gaps, are very competitive. The race? It will be difficult and to be faced with humility: the environmental conditions will be complex for everyone, we will have to stay focused and make the right choices, for example understanding if and when it will be time to change the tyre compound”.