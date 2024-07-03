“The new targeted therapy for Er+ Her2- metastatic breast cancer, namely the orally active molecule elacestrant, represents a hope that comes true for us patients. But even more important is that there is the possibility of doing a liquid biopsy which consists of a simple blood sample. The test has great advantages and important potential, it is non-invasive and is precise in improving the selection of therapies by specialists”. Antonella Iadanza, Patient Advocate of Fondazione IncontraDonna, told Adnkronos Salute during a press conference promoted today in Rome, with the unconditional contribution of Menarini Stemline, with experts from Fondazione Aiom and Fmp (Foundation for Personalized Medicine) to ask that the new oral hormone therapies also be available in Italy.

For Iavanza, the quality of life of a patient with Er+ Her2- metastatic breast cancer “can be excellent, almost normal apart from the treatments. Treatments that cause problems for some, for others less. Cancer is subjective. There are those who feel debilitated by a simple pill and those who, despite more severe therapies, continue to live a normal life. Undoubtedly, the fact that there is a new hormone therapy gives us hope, and this is a balm for the quality of life also from a psychological point of view”, he concludes.