Warner Bros. Pictures, with an official note, announced the launch of a new collaboration on Roblox, inspired by the movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”The partnership includes an immersive adventure called “Escape the Afterlife”, made in collaboration with Sawhorse, which will allow fans to explore the world of the afterlifemeeting iconic characters and settings from the original film and of the long-awaited sequel scheduled for September 5th. For the first time the platform Roblox to Integrate a Fandango Virtual Ticket Shopwhere users will be able to purchase tickets for the film directly within the game and view the film’s new trailer.

Designed to unite longtime Beetlejuice fans and introduce new audiences to the film’s whimsical and magical universe, “Escape the Afterlife” aims to engage a broad and diverse audience, offering an innovative way to promote the film and increase ticket sales.

The "Escape the Afterlife" experience is available on Roblox for mobile and desktop users ages 13 and up who reside in the United States. Users under 13 and users of all ages outside the United States will still be able to enjoy the experience, but will not be able to purchase tickets.











“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage our audiences and expand our reach; this unprecedented collaboration with Roblox and Fandango for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice allows us to do just that,” said Cameron Curtis, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Warner Bros.. “By leveraging Roblox’s vast community of creators, we can not only connect with existing Beetlejuice fans, but we also have the opportunity to reach new viewers who are experiencing it for the first time. And we’re thrilled to be the first studio to test ticketing on the platform..”

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. and Roblox on this first-of-its-kind experience and to test Fandango’s first virtual ticket shop for the highly anticipated film ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’” said Will McIntosh, President of Fandango. “At Fandango, we are champions of the big screen and remain committed to reaching new fans through innovative and unique experiences that increase attendance in theaters..”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” marks the return of Tim Burton to the directorial fold with Michael Keaton in the role of Beetlejuice. The full cast also includes Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe.