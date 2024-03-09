Yesanta Fe remains on top of the League: it achieved its fourth consecutive victory and is very close to securing qualification for the semi-final home runs in advance.

The team led by Pablo Peirano reached 22 points this Saturday, thanks to its 2-0 victory against Fortaleza in El Campín, which had very good public attendance: 21,252 spectators were reported.

It was not an easy game for Santa Fe, but they managed to hit at specific moments to achieve a much celebrated victory. Peirano surprised with the positioning of Daniel Torres and the experienced midfielder ended up being one of the figures on the field.

Torres, the veteran, joined with Torres, Jhojan, the youngest, and Juan Pablo Zuluaga in a midfield with marking and starting. And the surprise factor was the red captain.

The 1-0 came from his feet, 27 minutes into the first half, when he came out on the left wing after a recovery by Jhojan and launched a cross into the small area that found attacker Agustín Rodríguez very well positioned.

Fortaleza scored almost the same goal, with the same protagonists, in the 41st minute, but the VAR annulled the action due to a previous foul by Daniel Torres.

It would not be the only video referee intervention throughout the match. Starting the second half, the judge behind the screen, Fernando Acuña, called the center back Héctor Rivera to alert him of a handball from Juan José Guevara in the Fortaleza area. Very clear penalty, which not even VAR needed. Hugo Rodallega, this time, failed: he wanted to hit the ball and crashed it into the horizontal.

A corner kick was born from the rejection of the visiting defense, and From that charge the score appeared 2-0 for Santa Fe: a defender tried to reject, he crashed it into his teammate Alejandro Morález and from there, the ball entered the goal, at 20 of the second stage.

Before and after that goal, Fortaleza had initiative, but no aim, and was also unable to take advantage of the expulsion of defender Facundo Argüello, again at the initiative of the VAR, in the 34th minute of the second stage, for a strong tackle that Rivera, initially, had punished with yellow.

Santa Fe celebrates its good moment and is getting closer to qualifying. And Fortaleza ran out of momentum. The savings from the first dates were exhausted and now it is close to the relegation zone.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc