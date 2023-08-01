President Vladimir Putin promised to cancel debt, send weapons and grains to certain African countries at the second Russia-Africa summit held on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. A meeting aimed at strengthening ties that up to now are more political than economic and that have to do with the sale of arms, security, the role of mercenary groups like Wagner and the rejection of Western colonial powers.

What are the reasons that mark the past and present of relations between Russia and the African continent?

In the new geopolitical context marked by the war in Ukraine, we also ask ourselves, what is Russia looking for in Africa? and what can Africa get from Russia?

In this edition of El Debate participate:

– Hilda Varela, professor and researcher in political history and contemporary social and political processes in Sub-Saharan Africa.

– Adriana Franco Silva, professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences at UNAM and the Autonomous University of Querétaro.