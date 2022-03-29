Russia and Ukraine will begin a new dialogue table in Istanbul, the Turkish metropolis, in a new round of talks sponsored by the Government of Turkey. Ankara has offered several times to help in a dialogue between the parties, and although it has rejected the annexation of Crimea to Russian territory, as a member of NATO and close to Russia it could play an important role in these negotiations that have the whole world waiting. .

Statements by United States President Joe Biden have the whole world nervous about the repercussions they could have on the development of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that there will be consequences if his troops enter “a single centimeter into NATO territory”, the warning was given during a speech at the Royal Palace in Warsaw before hundreds of people.

Biden’s statements generated reactions in the Kremlin; from the headquarters of the Russian Government they said that it is not up to the US president to decide whether Vladimir Putin remains in power or not, because the president of Russia is elected by the Russians.

But despite the tensions, the Kremlin reported that the delegations of his country and kyiv will resume talks in Turkey. The announcement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled his willingness to discuss adopting a “neutral status” for his nation, but with certain conditions.

The current situation of what is happening in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion, which Moscow classifies as a “special military operation”, and the possibility of a negotiated solution thanks to Turkey is the topic that we analyze in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Florencia Tognelli, BA in International Relations and MA in International Political Sociology.

– Iván Gatón, academic of International Relations and expert in Geopolitics.