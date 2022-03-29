With great passion, we are following the largest gathering of its kind that the world is witnessing after the Covid 19 pandemic, which is hosted by our country, represented by the “World Government Summit” that concludes its work today in Dubai.

More than 4,000 personalities from 190 countries, including leaders of states, heads of government, ministers, heads of international organizations and bodies, heads of international companies and entrepreneurs, are researching from the UAE the urgent challenges facing the world, ways to improve government performance, and enhance the ability of governments to anticipate and prepare for rapid changes and innovate solutions that It ensures that it is employed to improve the lives of communities..and that is from here, where the Emirates are always eager for the future.

All this momentum gives us more confidence in our soft power and our ability to civilized glow. Our reputation has been established as a modern, open, tolerant and loving state for all peoples of the world, a global laboratory for ideas and visions, and a strong presence in the international scene, which means further strengthening our position as a major partner. influential in the global arena.

Another thing that this momentum reflects is the consolidation of the world’s conviction that the UAE owns the project that is most ready for the future, thanks to a rational leadership that has visions that enable it to foresee it and develop effective plans to deal with its prospects, challenges and opportunities.

As for the deeper message, it is that our country has been, is, and will remain, the development model that erects every day new evidence that coexistence and peace are the basis for creating a better future for humanity, while strengthening dialogue, cooperation and coordinating the efforts of governments and states, would make any ambition possible. And soon.

One last thing remains, which is that the summit gives us additional strength worthy of making us maintain our position as the heart of the global economic, social, cultural and humanitarian movement, and that we always cling to our future entitlements, read them and prepare for them, because the ambition in our country is a story whose chapters do not end.