As a “betrayal of Mexico” the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has described the fact that the opposition deputies have voted against his proposal for the Electricity Reform. The president came with a good boost after on April 10 the Mexicans participated in an unprecedented consultation in the country to choose whether or not to remove him from his functions. Did the results of this recall referendum play in favor or against AMLO? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

According to the National Electoral Institute (INE), between 90.3% and 91.9% of those who participated in the recall referendum supported López Obrador.

The INE also indicated that participation did not go beyond 18.2%, well below 40% to be a binding result. This kind of triumph, questioned by many, led to the belief that the president would feel empowered to carry out multiple decisions without difficulty or that he could even contemplate the possibility of staying in power longer, given the support of Mexicans.

But contrary to that good wind and waves in his favor to navigate calmly in Mexican politics, the president already had his first setback by not getting enough votes for the approval of the constitutional reform that limits private and foreign companies to enter in the electric power industry and give practically all control to the Mexican State.

Although the majority of the Chamber of Deputies voted in favor of the reform, it did not reach enough votes to be a constitutional change. It was then that the president charged against the opposition, whom he described as “traitors” and alleged that foreign firms bought the legislators so that they would not vote for the reform.

Was the recall a success or a setback for Andrés Manuel López Obrador? What does it mean politically for the president not to have been able to obtain the approval of the energy reform? How flattened is the ground for the 2024 elections for the Morena party to remain in power? We analyze the current political panorama in Mexico in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Alejandra Toxtle, political analyst, master’s degree in public opinion and political marketing and doctoral candidate in political and social sciences at UNAM.

– Georgina de la Fuente, master’s degree in political analysis from the School of Government and Public Transformation of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.