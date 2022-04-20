Thinking of a visit to Pamplona makes anyone’s skin crawl, football speaking. Historically rocky, those of Jagoba Arrasate are a tough team, all solidity, which has been difficult to digest for other greats of our League in Sadar. see the visits of Barça and Seville, currently second and third in LaLiga, which resulted in two draws (2-2 and 0-0). Now it is the leader, Real Madrid, who lands in the Navarran capital. The warning is there, but The whites They have an important asset: They have the recipe to disarm the red army.

And it is that, It’s been eleven years since Osasuna has been unable to beat Madrid. In 2011, on January 30, it was the last time that there was a Pamplona victory. The rival trained by José Mourinho landed in the first course in the Spanish capital, while his namesake was José Antonio Camacho. Curiously, a goal by Javi Camuñas, from a pass by Carlos Aranda, a white youth squad player, gave the locals the victory. Opposite there was an eleven made up of boxes; Ramos, Carvalho, Albiol, Arbeloa; Diarra, Khedira; Di Maria, Ozil, Cristiano Ronaldo; and a Benzema who is the only footballer who is still part of the team. Barça would end up winning that championship, four points ahead of their eternal rival.

Since then, 15 games, with a balance of eleven white victories and four draws. At the Bernabéu the streak dates back to 2004 (a 0-3 with goals from Valdo, Pablo García and Moha) and, after that defeat in 2011, seven consecutive wins, a streak cut short by 0-0 in the first round of this season . In the visits to Pamplona, ​​four games won by the white team and three draws. Convincing victories, some, such as 1-5 in 2011-12 (goals by Benzema, Cristiano and Higuaín, with the latter’s double) or 1-4 (Isco, Ramos, Lucas Vázques and Jovic) in 2019-20 .

Burning Nail by Arrasate

Although the The last appearance of the whites by El Sadar should serve as a burning nail to hold on to for an Arrasate who does not know the victory against Madrid with Osasuna (he did win once with Real Sociedad, 4-2 in 2014-15). That January 9, 2021, he managed to freeze the ideas, and the attacks, of the set still trained by Zinedine Zidane. A clash that ended 0-0 and that was an opportunity for Hazard, the starter, to vindicate himself. That Ramos played the last minutes as ‘9’ speaks clearly of the success or failure of the bet.

Madrid arrives thrown towards the title, riding a wave of motivation after the comeback over the bell against Sevilla (2-3). The antecedents point to smiling, but there is no greater enemy than relaxation. And more so having City just around the corner, which can make you lose perspective with a League that only needs to be bolted. If Real Madrid is not confident, it can deal a definitive blow to the championship. The recipe has it.