The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is part of the United Nations Organization, recently published the third part of its sixth report on reducing global warming. The peak of emissions must be reached within three years to maintain the threshold, considered “sustainable”, of 1.5 degrees of warming. But the lack of strategy, political will and citizen awareness, among others, have taken us away from the goal.

The IPCC report is the third of a great investigation presented in three reports: the first of them was focused on specifying and deepening the causes of global warming; the second, delivered last August, addressed the effects of climate change and humanity’s ability to adapt to this type of change; while the third report makes proposals to reduce emissions.

This document raises the need to be faster when implementing programs to achieve the goal and speaks of the difficult relationship between the need for sustained economic growth and the increase in emissions. It also highlights that clean energy is now a little more affordable and invites to invest more in the creation of programs that help counteract climate change.

The challenge is global, the responsibility belongs to everyone, but it is the authorities of this generation who must implement strategies to sustain the economy, generate quality of life and emit less polluting gases into the atmosphere. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the warnings and suggestions of the report presented by the IPCC on climate change from the hand of our guests:

– Natalia Lever, director of The Climate Reality Project Latin America

– Gustau Mañez, climate change coordinator for Latin America and the Caribbean of the UN Environment Program.