Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated by President Joe Biden for the United States Supreme Court, managed to gather enough votes in the Senate on Thursday (7) to be confirmed in office and become the first black woman to reach the highest court. from the country.

Although voting is not over yet, Jackson has already surpassed the simple majority he needed with 53 senators voting in favor: the 50 Democrats and three moderate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

Last month, during Senate hearings, Jackson was criticized for her work defending those accused of possessing child pornography. According to Senator Ted Cruz, in one of the cases, for example, an 18-year-old pedophile with possession of child pornography was sentenced to only three months in prison, below the recommended by the prosecution and the law.

On Saturday, the magistrate also responded to Senator Marsha Blackburn being unable to define the word “woman”. “I can’t,” she said. “Not in this context, I’m not a biologist.”

The judge also argued that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that allowed abortion in the country under certain circumstances, is “established Supreme Court legislation” — implying that it will vote against changes to that jurisprudence.

Jackson’s confirmation, however, does not change the ideological makeup of the US Supreme Court, which, with six conservative and three progressive justices, is leaner more to the right than at any time since the 1930s.