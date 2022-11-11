Americans went to the polls to renew all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 34 seats in the Senate, 35 state governorships, and hundreds of state and local offices. Both Republicans and Democrats await the final result that will allow them to know which of the two will control each of the chambers. But according to the vote count, the Republican “red wave” predicted by former president and leader of the Republicans, Donald Trump, was not possible.

The national count is moving slowly, but the night yielded some important results such as the re-election of Ron DeSantis as governor of the State of Florida for the Republican Party. In his first statements, the Governor of Florida highlighted the work he has done over these four years in front of the Sunshine State. DeSantis is seen by many as a possible presidential candidate for the conservatives.

The elections mobilized Americans around several issues: record inflation in the last decade, the low popularity of President Joe Biden, the economy trying to rebound and various debates in society such as the sale and carrying of weapons, migration, interruption pregnancy and drug use, among others.

The meaning of the new configuration of the US Congress for the country’s foreign policy is also important, since it could influence aid to Ukraine and the relationship with China, Russia and Latin America, among other aspects.

What balance do the mid-term elections leave in the United States? What outlook does it leave for President Joe Biden and the next two years of his mandate? Why was the Republican ‘red wave’ that Trump predicted for these elections not evident? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Michele Manatt, Democratic strategist, former senior adviser for Latin America at the State Department and member of the board of directors of the George Washington University graduate program in Political Management.

– Julio M. Shiling, Republican strategist, political scientist and director of the Patria de Martí.