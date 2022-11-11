Lula’s political group wants to approve proposal to fund R$ 600 aid in November in the Senate

The political group of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) found this Thursday (Nov. and back your campaign promises.

Senate bench leaders meeting with the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) asked for more time to analyze the issue. The expectation of Lula’s group, of having the proposal approved in the Upper House by the end of November, was close to unfeasibility.

The scenario is negative for the new government because the PEC was the path chosen by Lula to be able to pay the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in January. After approval in the Senate, it will still be necessary to go through the House. Congress goes into recess on December 23.

The idea agreed between the congressmen is to vote in the 1st week of December in the Casa Alta. At the end of November, there will be a “concentrated effort” to approve appointments for positions in public power. The bench leaders will discuss the PEC with their co-religionists during this period.

The transition team, which also includes senators, came up with a different idea for the meeting with Pacheco this Thursday. He wanted to approve the text in the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the House already during the concentrated effort. They had to give way on the grounds that there would not be political time to build sufficient support around the text.

Despite the setback, the Power 360 found that the new deadline is still within a “feasible” schedule by Lula’s team. Votes are taken on the 1st week of December in the Senate and the text, by then already agreed with the Chamber presided over by Arthur Lira (PP-AL), would receive the approval of the deputies. In this plan, the PEC would be enacted in time for the 2023 Budget.

In the Budget discussion, it will be indicated what to do with the resources that will be released within the ceiling. By removing the expense with Auxílio Brasil, the resources that are currently stipulated to pay the R$ 405 version of the benefit are available for other purposes. It’s R$ 105 billion.