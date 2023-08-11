At least 55 people have died in the devastating active wildfire affecting Hawaii and particularly the people of lahainalocated on the island of Maui.

“As extinguishing efforts continue, 17 more deaths have been confirmed in the active Lahaina fire,” Maui County reported Thursday afternoon through its website, although late in the day it confirmed to through Twitter two other deaths, bringing the total number to 55.

The office had detailed in the morning that the fire that devastates Lahaina was 80% controlled, while the Pulehu fire -in the Kihei area- was 70% controlled and the containment of the unleashed in the Upcountry area was still being evaluated by firefighters.

According to the new statement, there have been no changes in this regard.

In a press conference after the announcement, the authorities warned that it is probably the “greatest natural disaster” in the history of Hawaii.

US President Joe Biden declared the fires a "huge disaster."

“It will take billions of dollars to rebuild everything that the flames have devastated,” warned the state governor, Democrat Josh Green.

Green also warned that the death toll will continue to rise.

In this sense, the Maui County Police Chief John Pelletiersaid during the same press conference that the death toll is growing, and that the final toll will be “tragic and horrific.”

Those responsible explained that at the moment there is no way to know how many people are still missing, since in many places there is no electricity, internet or radio coverage.

Several people died due to the emergency generated by the fire.

The first official count of deaths was released on Wednesday afternoon with the number of 36 deaths.while 14 people were rescued by the Coast Guard after dozens escaped the flames by jumping into the sea.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, 14,500 people are expected to leave the island this Thursday, adding to the 14,000 already evacuated on Maui.

The airlines are offering tickets at reduced prices to facilitate departure, while new flights from this tourist island are finalized.

More than two thousand people have been evacuated from the area.

Also, this Thursday US President Joe Bidendeclared the disaster situation in hawaii and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires that began on Tuesday, August 8.

Biden also ordered the US National Guard. and the personnel of the United States Third Fleet in Hawaii who did everything possible to assist local authorities.



The images show completely destroyed areas and the Civil Air Patrol detailed that almost 300 structures had been hit by the fire.

The severe drought that has affected the islands in recent months, as well as the strong winds from Hurricane Dora, have caused the flames to spread at a much higher speed, according to local authorities.

General Kenneth Hara, deputy head of the National Guard in Hawaii, also explained that the force of the winds makes firefighting difficult.

EFE

