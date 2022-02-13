Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egyptian actress Menna Hussein Fahmy revealed that she had attempted suicide, coinciding with her confirmation of her third divorce from a famous Egyptian lawyer, which sparked widespread controversy over her during the past hours on social media platforms.

The Egyptian artist stated in a comment through her personal account on the Instagram photo site, in response to a question from one of her followers about her social status, “absolute, thank God,” denying the possibility of her returning again to her ex, but she wishes him all the best.

The daughter of the great Egyptian artist Hussein Fahmy explained that she tried to get rid of her life, at the age of 24, while she had separated from her first husband, Sherif Ramzy, and then separated from her second husband, Ahmed Fahmy, and the third, a famous Egyptian lawyer.