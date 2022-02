Pope Francis.| Photo: EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA

Pope Francis on Sunday urged world leaders to “make every effort” possible to secure peace in Ukraine, amid tensions over the presence of Russian troops on its eastern border. “The news that comes from Ukraine is worrying. I entrust it to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and the conscience of political leaders, so that all efforts are made for peace”, said the pontiff.

He prayed for a few moments in silence and encouraged the faithful who heard him from St. Peter’s Square to do the same. The pontiff thus expressed his concern about the situation in Ukraine and the tensions between Western NATO countries and Russia.

It was not the first time that Francis referred to this crisis, since, on the 9th, he defended dialogue to avoid “the madness” of war. A few days earlier, on January 23, he also denounced the escalation of tensions and revealed his concern about the possible repercussions for the security of the European continent. “I follow with concern the increase in tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to peace in Ukraine and jeopardize the security of the European continent with even more extensive repercussions”, he warned on that occasion.