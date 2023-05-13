Farewell to Eduard Sagalaev will be held on May 16 at the Troekurovsky cemetery

Relatives of Eduard Sagalaev told about the date and place of farewell to him. This is reported TASS.

As it became known to the news agency, farewell to the president of the National Association of Television and Radio Broadcasters will take place on May 16 in the funeral hall of the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

Eduard Sagalaev is a well-known Russian journalist, member of the Academy of Russian Television, Honored Journalist of Russia, laureate of the USSR State Prize. Sagalaev spent his youth in Uzbek Samarkand, where he was born in 1946. In 1991, he took over as chairman of the Union of Journalists of the USSR. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Sagalaev stood at the origins of the TV-6 channel, and also briefly served as the general director of the Russian state television and radio broadcasting company Ostankino. Sagalaev has been the President of the National Association of Broadcasters for 28 years – since 1995.

He died suddenly on Saturday, May 13, at the age of 76.

