Already Three young people who disappeared on May 9 in Zapopan were located, as confirmed by the State Prosecutor’s Office. Three more still need to be found.

The Commission for the Search for Persons of the State of Jalisco reported that the four minors and two young people They were last seen in the Mariano Otero, Santa Ana Tepetitlán and La Haciendita neighborhoods.

So far, Eric Ismael Veloz, 20, Ana Paola Inguanzo Cruz Hernández, 20, and Fátima Sinaí Ramírez Hernández, 16, have been located.

However, They still haven’t found José Ángel Jimiénez Alvarez, 16 years old, Joanna Paola Jiménez Álvarez, 11 years old, and Daniela Georgina Jimenez Alvarez, 13.

Joanna Paola wore a black sweatshirt with white stripes and a sequin print, a white school shirt, blue pants, white tennis shoes and a silver stainless steel chain with an elephant pendant.

While Daniela Georgina usually wears jean pants, white tennis shoes and a black and white sweatshirt. At the time of his disappearance, José Ángel was wearing blue jean pants, a black jacket, tennis shoes, and a black cap.

If you have data on minors, you can contact the telephone number of the Commission 3331456314.

