You get ready to go out and connect bluetooth to play music on your speaker, but you leave in such a hurry that you forget to turn it off. Be careful with leaving bluetooth on all day because you are making it easier for cybercriminals to access your mobile phone. This mistake can become a danger to your network security.

This technology that is used to connect two devices wirelessly has rebounded in recent years with wireless headphones and smart watches that are linked to the mobile. Therefore, if you have some of these devices and you use Bluetooth a lot, you have to be careful if you leave it on when you have stopped using it. In addition, it uses a lot of battery, which will reduce the time of use of the ‘smartphone’. If you want to enjoy more time of the autonomy of the mobile without having to charge it so often, it is better to make sure that you do not have bluetooth on.

Bluetooth, a gateway for cybercriminals



But what you may not know is that through bluetooth they can know your location. This option that all mobiles have when activated, without the need to be connected to another device, is in a continuous exchange of data. A very dangerous piece of information that cybercriminals can access is the UUID or Universally Unique Identifier. This information from your mobile allows them to know where it is and, in addition, they have the ability to extract information about the device. And it is that these small devices currently contain so much personal information such as private images, bank details or passwords and passwords of your accounts that poses a risk to your privacy and your own security.

Cyber ​​attacks are the order of the day, whether through fraudulent SMS or emails impersonating a company’s identity. The goal is to get into the victim’s device. And if you spend a lot of time with bluetooth on, it is a way to access your mobile.