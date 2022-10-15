On June 30, 2002, Ronaldo Nazario de Lima world champion was proclaimed with Brazil for the second time, scoring two goals against Germany in the end.

It was his “resurgence” as a footballer and the door that his signing for Real Madrid opened for him, where he coincided with the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, the “best footballer of all” with whom he played in his career.

Ronaldo Nazario (Rio de Janeiro, 1976) experienced an ordeal of injuries between 1999 and 2002, just when he was at his best sporting moment.

‘The phenomenon’, the film about his life that premieres DAZN, narrates the beginnings of the Brazilian soccer player, his leap to Europe, the successes with his team in the 1994 and 2002 World Cups and the ordeal of injuries at Inter Milan.

He has confessed that he suffers from depression and that he fights it.

“Yes, today I do therapy. I’ve been two and a half years and I understand much better even what I had felt before. But hey, I’m from a generation where you were thrown in the sand and you had to do your best without the slightest chance of drama. I look back and see that yes, we have been exposed to very, very great mental stress and without any preparation for it. Also because it was the beginning of the internet era, with the speed at which information travels. In this period there was no concern with the mental health of the players,” he said.

Twenty years have passed since the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, which Brazil won. That remember?

“I have many incredible memories, but not only of the World Cup we won. After the drama of losing the final in France ’98, the injuries came. The recovery and being able to reach the 2002 World Cup was something extraordinary. Everything we experienced was incredible”.

Were the two serious injuries you suffered with Inter a before and after at an individual and sporting level?

“Of course. Obviously the second injury was very serious, the recovery very hard and maybe, physically, I lost the speed and mobility that I had. That injury and the recovery made me a better person, father and athlete.”

In the selection he was directed by Carlos Alberto Parreira, Mario Zagallo and Luiz Felipe Scolari. Who marked you the most?

“They were all very important and the relationship was very good with all three. Perhaps Zagallo, with the history he has with the Brazilian national team, is the one who made us fall in love with his team even more. He is a devotee of football and the national team Brazilian”.

Why do you think Héctor Cúper was the worst coach you ever had?

“I have nothing personal against him at all. We talked a lot but I think his working method was much older than the time we lived in and it made us suffer a lot. We were not comfortable and the game did not go as we wanted. I reaffirm myself and I think it has been the weakest thing I’ve had in my career”

He has shared play in the national team with Bebeto, Romario, Rivaldo or Ronaldinho. With whom did you get along better on the pitch?

“During my time with the national team I had many incredible players by my side, such as Rivaldo, Ronaldinho or Djalminha. Many of them have triumphed in Spanish football and are well known in the world and the history with the national team is very beautiful for having these great players.

Christian Vieri said that he signed for Inter to play with you

“He was very excited to play with me and I with him, but we had a very tough period of injuries. I was away for a long time and when I came back he got injured. It was a shame that we played a few times together but I had a great time with him Vieri is a friend. We enjoyed it and if we hadn’t had so many injuries we would have made more history, because there was a great team in that Inter.”

Have you thought about what you could have won at Inter if the injuries had been spared?

“I’ve thought about it many times. We had great players and a lot of hope but the injuries did a lot of damage to my career and to Inter. It is what it is, it can’t be changed anymore”.

Zidane has always been present in his career. He lost the 1998 World Cup final against him, went to visit him in the hospital when he was injured without being teammates and then they met at Real Madrid. What does Zidane mean in his life?

“Apart from being a great friend, he’s the best footballer I’ve played with in my entire career. Having Zidane for five years at Real Madrid was something unique. Before, we met many times in Italy. When we didn’t know each other and I became injury to his knee was the first to come to see me. It was a very important detail that I will not forget. He told me when he saw me: “We are waiting for you, come back soon, because football needs you”. It was a very special moment and personally he gave me a lot Force your visit.”

When you met Diego Pablo Simeone, did you realize that he could be a great coach?

“Yes. We coincided at Inter and you could tell that ‘Cholo’ always had being a coach in his personality. As a player he was incredible, he won many titles, but as a coach he surprised everyone. What I did see him as a player was his leadership on the field, motivating his teammates and getting the best out of each one. He was a great player”.

His last years of career coincided with the emergence of Leo Messi in Barcelona. Would you have liked to play with him on the same team?

“We have met a few times but we are from different generations. The generation of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo was crazy. They both completely dominated the world stage and we enjoyed it.”

