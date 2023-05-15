Latin American dancer Mattia is the winner of ‘Amici 22’. Mattia, who won the program cup with the final prize of 150,000 euros, prevailed over the singer in the final Angelina Mango who instead won the victory in the singing category.

The final opened with the dance circuit challenge that saw the court Matthias against Isobel and in which Matthias prevailed. Then it was the turn of the singing circuit with the clash between Angelina (daughter of Pino Mango and Laura Valente) and Waxwhere the former prevailed. So the final between Angelina and Mattia which saw the victory of the latter. Mattia, followed in the program by coach Raimondo Todaro, is 19 years old and lives in the province of Bari. But his adventure with ‘Amici’ lasted two years. In fact, Mattia returned to Amici’s school on 18 September 2022 after leaving the talent show last year due to an injury. Through tears, Mattia thanked Maria De Filippi: “You changed my life. You revived me, made me feel at home and supported.”

Several other prizes were awarded, starting with the Critics’ Prize of 50,000 euros awarded by a jury of journalists connected live with the talent that went to Angelina, who also won the Radio Prize. The Tim Award worth 30,000 euros went to Isobel, an Australian dancer who found the crowning glory of her dream in Maria De Filippi’s talent with various international job offers. The Oreo Prize of 20,000 euros went to the singer-songwriter Wax. The Marlù Award was worth 7 euros to each of the 4 finalists.