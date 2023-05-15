Izvestia: a new intercontinental ballistic missile will be created for the Russian Navy

The Russian Defense Ministry is completing the formation of tactical and technical requirements for a new sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile. On Monday, May 15, they write “News” with reference to a source in the department and the military-industrial complex (MIC).

The novelty should become the main armament of the nuclear-powered strategic missile submarines of the future generation of the Navy. After approval and coordination of documents with customers and contractors, the developers will begin to shape the look and construction of the newest strategic complex.

Submarines-carriers will be designed based on the design of missiles. Their creation will be based on the “submarine for missile” principle.

