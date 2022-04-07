The debate on Europe’s energy dependence has reached the European Parliament this Thursday. The European Parliament has condemned the “atrocities” committed by the Russian Army in Bucha and has called for the “total and immediate” embargo of Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas.

In a resolution approved with 513 votes in favor, 22 against and 19 abstentions, the European Parliament has considered that the sanctions must be accompanied by a “plan” to continue guaranteeing the security of the energy supply of the European Union (EU) and a “strategy” to lift sanctions in case Russia takes steps to restore Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

One of the most memorable phrases of the energy debate was launched this Thursday by the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: “What do we prefer peace or to have air conditioning?”, he said, in clear reference to the 800 million that Europe pays daily for gas and Russian oil. The head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell also questioned the role of the EU in the conflict and urged to speed up energy independence from Russia. “We have given 1 billion euros to Ukraine since the conflict started. It may seem like a lot, but it is what we give to Putin every day for oil and gas, “he stressed.