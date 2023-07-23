Before getting a dog, it is important to make sure that all the necessary conditions are prepared for the animal. This was recalled on July 23 by the President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev in an interview with “RIA News”.

First of all, he urged not to delay the paperwork. The pet must have its own veterinary passport, ideally an international one, which will reflect the basic information about the animal and the owner’s data. The passport contains vaccination marks, dates of treatment against parasites and other important information.

“A puppy that is born in a registered kennel must have a brand. Also, together with the puppy, the breeder gives a metric – the primary document, on the basis of which a pedigree can subsequently be drawn up, ”the cynologist clarified.

Another important point will be home preparation. To create a safe and comfortable space: you should limit your pet’s access to fragile and sharp objects, wires, medicines, household chemicals. The future owner, in turn, must understand that the puppy will definitely gnaw something – this is a natural stage of getting to know the world, and the baby should not be scolded for such behavior, much less punished.

Your dog will need a calm and secluded space to rest. Sometimes the animal may “reject” the place proposed by the owner, in which case it is better to let the pet explore the house on its own and find a comfortable corner for itself.

“Also determine where the dog bowls will stand <...> – one for water, the other for food. Ceramic or metal ones are best, since the dog will not be able to chew them, ”said Golubev.

Among other things that might be helpful, he mentioned gear (leash, collar and muzzle), toys, grooming products (shampoo, conditioner, ear and eye lotion), and a brush and nail cutter.

Finally, the expert advised to find a veterinarian, trainer and other specialists in advance. You can ask the breeder for contacts of verified people.

Earlier, on July 11, the president of the RKF told about the dangers of skipping mandatory vaccinations. He explained that it is possible to protect a dog from a number of dangerous diseases (for example, rabies) only by timely vaccination, since in some cases it is extremely difficult or even impossible to cure an already infected pet.