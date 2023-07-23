How far can you really drive when your car’s reserve light is on? A British site made an overview of the cars with the best and worst reserve range.

Everyone knows the feeling of slight panic when the reserve tank light comes on, especially on vacation when you don’t know exactly where the next gas station is. But chances are there’s more fuel in it than you think. The fear that you will be stranded along the highway is usually unfounded, as a study by the British comparison site Compare The Market showed a few years ago. They investigated how far you can get with the contents of the reserve tank of a number of popular cars with a petrol engine.

That’s how far you can still drive when the reserve tank light is on

The majority of Britons think they can only drive less than 40 kilometers when the light comes on, but in practice the range is in most cases more than twice that. Many modern cars have an on-board computer that indicates how far you can still drive when your car has reached a low fuel level, but even then you often get a lot further than shown.

On average, the warning light comes on when the tank capacity has reached approximately 10 percent of the total maximum capacity. The user manual of your car states how many liters that is exactly. These are the range champions of petrol cars:

Top 10 cars with the largest reserve range





From an overview of the 10 most popular car models with the largest and smallest reserve tank, the VW Passat emerged as the big winner with a reserve range of no less than 120.73 kilometers. The Volvo V40 and Ford Mondeo followed close behind with 113.6 and 112.68 kilometers respectively, while the BMW 5 Series came fourth with a reserve range of 109.96 kilometers.

BMW M3 sedan: 51.48 kilometers

But not all BMW owners were lucky. The M3 saloon had the shortest reserve range at just 51.48 kilometers, followed by the Kia Picanto (51.72 km) and the Fiat 500 at 59.77 kilometers. The Ford Fiesta rounds out the top 10 of cars with the shortest reserve range, at 41.29 miles after the fuel light comes on.

The 10 cars with the smallest reserve range





Reserve tank usually contains ten percent of total tank capacity

While the average warning light comes on when the tank is at one-tenth of its total capacity, there's no guarantee of how far you'll get with it in practice. The figures are only an indication. A number of factors influence consumption, such as the traffic situation, the outside temperature, how hard you brake and accelerate and how many passengers and luggage are being transported. If you notice the reserve light coming on, don't drive at high speeds, turn off electronics (such as radio and air conditioning), and refuel as soon as you reach a gas station.

Driving with an almost empty tank is harmful to the engine

It is not recommended to drive with an almost empty tank. According to experts, the fuel pump can be damaged by overheating. The gasoline in the fuel tank works as a cooling for the fuel pump, but when the gasoline is almost empty, the fuel pump will also suck in air. This can cause overheating and damage. Also, just like with wine, there is sediment from the fuel at the bottom of the tank, but also other residues. If you don't refill it in time, this residue will be sucked up by the fuel pump and that can cause major damage.

