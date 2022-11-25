Cristiano Ronaldoa Portuguese player who is among the most important worldwide and who plays with the Portugal team in the world cup Qatar 2023already has five Ballon d’Ors and has recently sounded for his retirement by mutual agreement with the English team Manchester United.

In addition to his career in the European leagues and his eternal rivalry -created among the fans- with the Argentine Lionel Messi, Many know him as ‘El Bicho’, but where does his nickname come from?

According to the Spanish media specialized in sports ‘AS’, the origin goes back to the Spanish sports announcer: Manolo Lama, who in the middle of his narration of the Real Madrid matches – a team in which he played nine seasons – called him ‘El Bicho ‘.

The reasons he offered are “the physical appearance of the player and his persevering, truthful and strong attitudes“. For him, that perseverance of bugs, who usually build their homes day by day with small pieces, is Cristiano, who with discipline has gotten where he is.

In the series that Netflix made about the life of Cristiano’s wife, I’m Georgina, you can see how Cristiano trains daily and takes care of himself with his diet to be able to perform on the pitch as he does.

He has five Ballon d’Or awards. Photo: Angel Martinez / EFE

In some interviews he has mentioned that “eat six servings of food a day – include protein and carbohydrates for enough energy for the day“. In addition to respecting their hours of sleep and physical training.

It works on itself daily, as well as insects, hence the nickname.

Other of the nicknames that the Portuguese has are ‘CR7’, ‘Commander’, ‘Super CR7’, among others. But, as he mentioned in an interview, his favorite is ‘Commander’, “because he likes to feel like a leader.”

