My brother, my sister: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

Tonight, Friday 25 November 2022, at 21.45 on Canale 5, My brother, my sister, a 2021 film directed by Roberto Capucci, starring Claudia Pandolfi, Alessandro Preziosi and Ludovica Martino will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Nìkola and Tesla are brother and sister but they haven’t seen each other for twenty years. On the death of their father Giulio, a professor of astronomical physics, they meet first in the church for the funeral, then at the notary’s to open the will. Surprise: the father left the family home to both of them, despite only Tesla living there with his children Carolina and Sebastiano, a schizophrenic teenager. In his will, Giulio offered them two alternatives: sell the house and divide the proceeds, or live there together for a year and then decide what to do with it. Tesla cannot sell immediately and reluctantly accepts that Nìkola moves in with her, also because Carolina has seized the opportunity to go and live away from home. Living together won’t be the easiest, but it will lead to the revelation of several family secrets, and perhaps to collective growth.

My brother, my sister: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of My Brother, My Sister, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessandro PreziosiNick

Claudia PandolfiTesla

Ludovica Martino: Carolina

Francesco Cavallo: Sebastian

Stella Egypt: Emma

Caterina Murino: Jade

How many bets

How many episodes are scheduled for My brother, my sister on Canale 5? We’ll tell you right away: it’s a film and as such it will all be broadcast in a single evening today, Friday 25 November 2022. The broadcast is scheduled on Canale 5 from 21.45 to 00.05. The total duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see My brother, my sister on live tv and live stream? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 25 November 2022 – at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.