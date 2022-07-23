With the high temperatures that have come with this heat wave, insects begin to proliferate, and they will do so throughout the summer. Cockroaches are one of those bugs that increase their presence at this time and one of the most annoying. Although they do not sting, they can cause some health problems. Finding them at home is a real nuisance, as they can enter through small holes, through pipes and hide anywhere.

To avoid them, pay attention to the walls, to seal any cracks that may appear. It is also advisable to install mosquito nets that prevent the entry of all kinds of insects. In addition, the area most prone to these bugs is the kitchen, so food scraps or dirty dishes should always be removed from the sink, which tend to attract cockroaches. In addition, it is necessary to always have the garbage covered and move the appliances from time to time to check that there are no hidden ones.

How to make homemade and natural insecticide



To get rid of cockroaches at home there are many home remedies and the cucumber trick is one of the most effective. It is a great ally to avoid the use of chemical products, which can be dangerous if there are animals or children in the house. It is a 100% natural remedy that can be used once a week. All you will need is a cucumber and a glass of water to make this effective homemade repellent.

To start you will have to cut the cucumber into several pieces and put it in the blender, where you will add a glass of water. Once you have blended it, you will get the cucumber juice. The next step is as simple as pouring the juice into the mop bucket and cleaning the floor of the house with this liquid. This repellent repels cockroaches by smell, but it is also an excellent natural cleaner.