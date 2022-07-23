One dead person, one missing person and four rescued: this would be the tragic outcome of the collision between two boats that took place in the afternoon in the stretch of sea in front of Porto Ercole, off the coast of the Municipality of Monte Argentario, in the province of Grosseto. According to the first and still fragmentary news, the person currently missing ended up in the water after the collision between the sailboat and the motorboat.

The patrol boats of the Porto Santo Stefano Coast Guard and the amphibious vehicles of the firefighters are intervening, as well as a helicopter.

According to an initial reconstruction, the collision occurred just outside Punta Ciana, near the islet, towards the island of Giglio. A motorboat would have hit the sailboat, which would have been split in two and then sank.

🔴 Intervention in progress off the island of Giglio (GR) for the collision between a sailboat and a motorboat: 4 people rescued, ascertained the presence of a victim while another person is missing. On site #fire fighters with divers and helicopter [#23luglio 19:45] – Fire Brigade (@vigilidelfuoco) July 23, 2022

* News being updated