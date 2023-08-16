The Crew Motorfest has entered the phase goldtherefore theexit set for September 14 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox will not be delayed: the game development team, Ivory Tower, announced it on Twitter.

“We are extremely proud to announce that The Crew Motorfest has gone gold,” reads the studio post. “On behalf of the team we look forward to seeing you all at Motorfest next September 14th.”

Announced last January, The Crew Motorfest is the third installment of the racing series produced by ubisoftwhich has so far garnered very interesting numbers and aims to consolidate itself among enthusiasts.