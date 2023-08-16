Berlin. Ötzi, a man who lived 5,000 years ago whose mummified body was found in the Alps, had darker skin than previously thought and advanced baldness, according to a study published Wednesday by the Max Planck Institute for Anthropology in Leipzig. .

The analysis of the genome of this well-known mummy established that its ancestors came from Anatolia, in present-day Turkey, added the German center, which carried out this study together with the Italian Eurac institute, based in Bolzano.

Ötzi, who scientists estimate was around 45 when he died, likely had little hair left and his genes show a predisposition to baldness, which explains “why we found almost no hair on the mummy,” said the study co-author. Albert Zink, from the Eurac Institute.

Researchers thought the mummy’s skin darkened during the time it was exposed to the snow, but it is likely that this is actually the “original color” of Ötzi’s skin, Zink estimated.

The genome of the remains was already decoded in 2012, but in this study the scientists used improved sequencing methods that allow the analysis to be refined.

Ötzi has a very high percentage of genes from the first farmers to come from Anatolia, compared to his European counterparts, according to the study.

The researchers inferred that it belonged to an isolated population that had little contact with other groups.

Europe’s current population comes from a mix of three groups: the continent’s first hunter-gatherers, farming communities that arrived from the Middle East 8,000 years ago, and pastoralists from the eastern European steppes that joined about 4,900 years ago.

The genetic traces of this steppe population found in Ötzi in the first analyzes were not confirmed by this new study.

The hypothesis is that the sample could have been contaminated with modern DNA.

“We were very surprised to find no trace of eastern European steppe herders in the new Ötzi genome, and the proportion of hunter-gatherers is very low,” said Johannes Krause, a Max Planck researcher and co-author of the study.

“Genetically, it looks like their ancestors came directly from Anatolia,” he added.