Garena has just announced that they will be responsible for bringing the game Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King to international markets. The beta testing phase will begin in the coming weeks. So some lucky ones who are interested will have the opportunity to play it before it arrives.

At the moment it is planned that the official launch of the game of Black Clover be during the first half of 2023. The mobile title will be available for Android and iOS devices. It will be a free to play game, but it will include in-app purchases.

The trailer that Garena presented does not contain much information about its gameplay. However previous glimpses that came out in Japan give us an idea of ​​what to expect. It will apparently have similar gameplay to Genshin Impact, but with characters from the hit anime.

the progress of Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King It is getting a lot of very positive feedback. With several of them assuring that they cannot wait. It seems that it will be a game that will have fans in expectation. So we will have to be attentive to any news they announce.

What is Black Clover?

Black Clover is a manga that follows the story of Asta. He is a young man who was born without any kind of magical ability in a world where everyone possesses one. Despite this, he decides to go on a great adventure to become the next king of sorcerers. With many challenges along the way.

Source: Pierrot

This manga started its publication in 2015 and continues till now. Since it is very popular, it got an OVA, an anime series and a movie that will be released in 2023. As for the world of video games, it already has two based on it, with Garena’s being the third. Not to mention, its protagonist appeared as a playable character in Jump Force. Are you already fans of Asta’s adventures?

