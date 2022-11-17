Five years after starting out in music, the Mexican electro-rock band El Gran Otro released its first two singles on November 4 on the main digital platforms, entitled Sombras intoxicadas and El minotauro en su columpio, original songs from the same grouping. Eduardo Rabasa, vocalist and guitarist of the band, spoke to DEBATE about the details of these songs.

the singles

These singles are part of his first production titled Fisuras invisibles. Eduardo specified that they chose Sombras intoxicadas, as his first single, because it is a fairly lively song that combines bass, drums and guitar, and they also wanted this to be his letter of introduction. As for the second song, he mentioned that it is a classic rock with acoustic guitar, electric guitar and piano, with hints of love and heartbreak. These themes are original to the group, the lyrics are by Eduardo Rabasa, while the arrangements are by Willi Muñoz, who is also a member of the band.

The disc

Regarding the complete album Fisuras invisibles, he added that it is made up of nine songs and each one has a different register, but there is one song in particular that is important to them and it is titled Agujero de la memoria, which is based on the song 1984, of the British musician David Bowie, to whom they pay tribute.

He also spoke about the plans they have in the medium term, as well as the graphic and visual work that their musical project also has, which can be seen in the videos they present at their gigs and that can also be seen on their YouTube channel.