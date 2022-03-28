Although the pilots managed to jump, it was announced that one of the pilots died of his injuries in the military hospital in Oran.

As a result of this incident, the Chief of Staff of the National Army issued an immediate investigation to find out the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his sincere condolences for the martyrdom of one of the pilots.

And he tweeted, through his account on “Twitter”, saying: “Algeria lost, today, one of its hawks, the martyr pilot pilot, Bin Mabkhout Al-Taher, in a heart-breaking accident, after the crash of his plane. Al-Sha’bi. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”