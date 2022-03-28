With “the minimum of changes”, the Colombian tricolor will appear against Venezuela to play this Tuesday their last match of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which he is obliged to win to go to the playoffs and have hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

José Pekerman, DT of Venezuela, spoke prior to Tuesday’s commitment.

Play against Colombia. I said it from the first moment I arrived in Venezuela. I always said that I have a strong affection for Colombia. It is a moment of this game that will be special. I have to think about sports, I have the Venezuela shirt, I have this commitment to face this game that will be difficult.

The proposal. Colombia has wonderful players, a high level. The game will be strong, but we have our plan, to improve, it will be key to face a team of that quality.

Louis Diaz. It’s nice to see him at this level in the national team and at Liverpool. I do not forget those moments that were pleasant, important.

The new cycle. We are in the first stage of knowledge, fulfilling the tie. What has happened, well, we take it as a new expectation. The message is to think about what is coming. We make the first analyzes to be able to grow, with a different look.

The rival. The level of Colombia is very high. Sometimes it surprises this end where they are to secure a place for the classification. We have respect for them.

The game. We are at the gates of a match in which both teams will try to win. They will make proposals to take the result. I have affection for the players and that does not go away.

The Colombian judge. We take it as knowledge, analysis of the players. Hopefully this analysis will serve us to project what is coming to take us to a better level, to improve ourselves, to correct mistakes. There is so much to do.

