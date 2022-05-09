Deposit accounts, where fines and bail are entered, received 47,000 entries in the first quarter of the year, according to the CGPJ
The courts of the Community have blocked more than 119 million euros. This important comes from the money paid for bonds, costs and other concepts. These are the so-called deposit and consignment accounts where citizens enter the money every time they have to pay a fine imposed by a judge, a bond to avoid criminal charges.
#courts #Region #million #euros #blocked
Leave a Reply